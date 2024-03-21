Joel Wilhite Sells 136,158 Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Stock

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) insider Joel Wilhite sold 136,158 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $1,672,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 454,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,585,901.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Joel Wilhite also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Joel Wilhite sold 27,384 shares of AvidXchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $360,099.60.

AVDX opened at $13.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.65 and a beta of 1.05. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $13.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVDX. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the second quarter valued at $86,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of AvidXchange from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

