Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd.

Johnson Controls International has increased its dividend by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Johnson Controls International has a dividend payout ratio of 35.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Johnson Controls International to earn $4.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI opened at $64.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JCI. Vertical Research cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $419,897,000. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 67,792,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,557,000 after buying an additional 4,096,187 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after buying an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $63,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

