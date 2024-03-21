Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Given Buy Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 2,200 ($28.01) target price on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.73) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,000 ($25.46) to GBX 1,460 ($18.59) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,600 ($20.37) to GBX 2,000 ($25.46) in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,985 ($25.27).
In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Stephen Oxley bought 24 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,597 ($20.33) per share, with a total value of £383.28 ($487.94). 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
