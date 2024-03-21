JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $48.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EAT. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Brinker International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

EAT stock opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $49.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.46.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 113.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $1,086,610.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,045.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 64,800.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Brinker International by 3,611.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Brinker International in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brinker International in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

