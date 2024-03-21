JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) to Neutral

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.31% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $1.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.29.
Mersana Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %
Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 282.36% and a negative net margin of 465.80%. The business had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Mersana Therapeutics
In other news, Director Anna Protopapas sold 29,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $79,671.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,164.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anna Protopapas sold 29,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $79,671.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,164.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 9,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $25,276.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,511 shares in the company, valued at $147,724.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,108 shares of company stock valued at $127,663 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nextech Invest Ltd. purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,870,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,698,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657,247 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $3,620,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 150.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,059,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 377.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,523,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,516 shares in the last quarter.
Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.
