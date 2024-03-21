JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 10,181 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,806,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPST opened at $50.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.24. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.