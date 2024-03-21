Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned about 1.40% of Kellanova worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 95.3% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after purchasing an additional 207,392 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Kellanova by 16.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Kellanova by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Kellanova by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $4,394,922.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,009,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,491,854.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 855,800 shares of company stock valued at $46,694,782. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on K. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Kellanova in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.27.

Kellanova Stock Performance

K stock opened at $55.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.43. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $72.30.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

