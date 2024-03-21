Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Cut to C$8.50 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by ATB Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KEL. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.75 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.50.
Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
