KeyCorp Boosts AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Price Target to $264.00

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $254.00 to $264.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on APPF. BTIG Research started coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of AppFolio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $239.40.

APPF stock opened at $227.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,594.00 and a beta of 0.81. AppFolio has a twelve month low of $115.26 and a twelve month high of $246.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.00.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $171.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.80 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. On average, research analysts predict that AppFolio will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $2,272,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,605,146.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AppFolio news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $2,272,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,605,146.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blottnitz Andreas Von sold 4,500 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.56, for a total value of $1,019,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,525.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,531,011 in the last ninety days. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPF. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AppFolio by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in AppFolio by 70.4% in the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in AppFolio by 10.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

