KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.33% from the company’s current price.

GTLB has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.05.

GitLab Price Performance

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $57.22 on Tuesday. GitLab has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.61.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative net margin of 73.14% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,322 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $23,681,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 835,281 shares of company stock worth $50,845,009 in the last quarter. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ossiam bought a new position in GitLab during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in GitLab by 80.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in GitLab during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GitLab during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

