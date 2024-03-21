Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.

Kiromic BioPharma Price Performance

KRBP stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07. Kiromic BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $8.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiromic BioPharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kiromic BioPharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 56,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Kiromic BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiromic BioPharma Company Profile

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, an artificial intelligence driven allogeneic cell therapy company, engages in developing the multi-indication allogeneic T cell therapies that exploits the natural potency of the Gamma Delta T cell (GDT) to target solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogeneic GDT therapy product that targets an isoform of mesothelin; and ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic GDT therapy product that targets PD-L1.

See Also

