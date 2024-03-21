Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Trading Up 3.3%

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.39 and last traded at $25.35. Approximately 1,449,488 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 5,276,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.78.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kohl’s

Kohl’s Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.68.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.39. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.49) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kohl’s by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,591,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,024 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,463,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,771,000 after purchasing an additional 450,362 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,800,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,375,000 after buying an additional 366,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 16.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,731,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,100,000 after buying an additional 790,403 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kohl’s

(Get Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.