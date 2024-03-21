L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, Director William H. Swanson bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William H. Swanson purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,285.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,362 shares of company stock worth $1,772,560. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $212.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $218.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 72.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

