Lake Street Capital Initiates Coverage on LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR)

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 98.51% from the company’s previous close.

LENSAR Price Performance

LNSR opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.53. LENSAR has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $5.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26.

Get LENSAR alerts:

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $12.11 million for the quarter. LENSAR had a negative return on equity of 40.53% and a negative net margin of 34.11%.

Institutional Trading of LENSAR

About LENSAR

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of LENSAR by 70.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 17,810 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of LENSAR by 22.4% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 219,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 40,228 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in LENSAR by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in LENSAR by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 116,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 63,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LENSAR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LENSAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENSAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.