Lake Street Capital Initiates Coverage on LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR)

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 98.51% from the company’s previous close.
LENSAR Price Performance
LNSR opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.53. LENSAR has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $5.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26.
LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $12.11 million for the quarter. LENSAR had a negative return on equity of 40.53% and a negative net margin of 34.11%.
Institutional Trading of LENSAR
About LENSAR
LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.
