Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA reduced its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for about 3.1% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 5,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $811.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,280,668. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $63,280,668. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,895 shares of company stock valued at $15,666,586. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $949.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $478.77 and a fifty-two week high of $1,007.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $886.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $752.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.