Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 67.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,481 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $203.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.90. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $158.88 and a twelve month high of $220.65.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $485.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.00 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 17.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LANC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lancaster Colony news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $232,540.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

