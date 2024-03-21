Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 174.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Leap Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Leap Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of Leap Therapeutics stock opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.58. Leap Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 23,497 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase I clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

