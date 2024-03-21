Leerink Partnrs Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.36). The consensus estimate for Alpine Immune Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.32) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.79) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.39) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of ALPN stock opened at $40.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -62.86 and a beta of 1.13. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $42.24.

Institutional Trading of Alpine Immune Sciences

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,007,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $76,810,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $23,260,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,234,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,595,000 after acquiring an additional 759,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,281,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,456,000 after acquiring an additional 728,772 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alpine Immune Sciences

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 37,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $772,764.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 37,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $772,764.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 181,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $3,622,700.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 406,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,115,915.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 249,132 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,300. Insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

