Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Receives $144.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.69.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LEN. StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Lennar from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Lennar stock opened at $163.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $100.95 and a fifty-two week high of $167.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 551.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,432 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Lennar by 6,297.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 662,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,706,000 after buying an additional 651,924 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 47.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,486,000 after purchasing an additional 484,056 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $39,991,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 236.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 229,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,106,000 after purchasing an additional 397,951 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

