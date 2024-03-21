Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $144.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $130.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.38 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.65 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $162.69.

NYSE:LEN opened at $163.62 on Monday. Lennar has a 12-month low of $100.95 and a 12-month high of $167.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.28.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Lennar by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,544,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $734,477,000 after acquiring an additional 366,983 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,681,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,611,000 after acquiring an additional 79,217 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Lennar by 551.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,432 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Lennar by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,700,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,319,000 after buying an additional 72,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,550,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,067,000 after buying an additional 8,008 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

