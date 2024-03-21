LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,531 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,537,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,697,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Realty Income by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,100,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,053 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,307,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,224 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,097,000 after buying an additional 2,273,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $52.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.42. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $64.18. The company has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 244.45%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

