LexAurum Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 27,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.6 %

O stock opened at $52.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.257 dividend. This represents a yield of 6%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 244.45%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

