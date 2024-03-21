Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Bank of America

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Li Auto from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Li Auto from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Li Auto presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.88.

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $34.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.11. Li Auto has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $47.33.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LI. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 224,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 201,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 295.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth $17,696,000. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

