Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.67

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.67 and traded as high as $6.67. Liberty Latin America shares last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 750,499 shares trading hands.
Liberty Latin America Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average is $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.
Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Liberty Latin America
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
