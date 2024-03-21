Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.67

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.67 and traded as high as $6.67. Liberty Latin America shares last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 750,499 shares trading hands.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average is $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Liberty Latin America

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 2.4% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 6.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 6.1% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 62.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 267,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. 15.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.