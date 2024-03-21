Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,958 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.79% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $8,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LGND. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Insider Activity at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Stephen L. Sabba sold 1,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.30, for a total transaction of $140,649.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,201.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

LGND opened at $73.11 on Thursday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $94.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.25 and its 200-day moving average is $65.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.54 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 37.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.