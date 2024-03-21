LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on LightPath Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies Stock Down 3.3 %

LPTH stock opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $55.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 million. As a group, analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 9.9% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,723,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 9.9% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 929,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 83,649 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd grew its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,508,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 88,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 43.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LightPath Technologies

(Get Free Report)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.