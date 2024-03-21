Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

Shares of LIND opened at $8.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.41. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $12.13. The company has a market cap of $471.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.85.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIND. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.