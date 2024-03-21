Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 3,922.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,985 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.73% of Lindsay worth $22,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNN. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Lindsay in the third quarter valued at approximately $682,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Lindsay by 10.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Lindsay by 223.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 10,507 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Lindsay by 11.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 102,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,084,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 15.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindsay Price Performance

NYSE LNN opened at $113.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.61. Lindsay Co. has a 1 year low of $106.46 and a 1 year high of $152.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 22.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Lindsay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lindsay from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lindsay presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

See Also

