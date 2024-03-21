Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) Issues Earnings Results

Logan Energy (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of C$28.65 million during the quarter.

Logan Energy Price Performance

Shares of CVE LGN opened at C$0.81 on Thursday. Logan Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.73 and a 52-week high of C$1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on LGN shares. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Logan Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Logan Energy from C$1.90 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Logan Energy from C$1.40 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Logan Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.59.

About Logan Energy

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

