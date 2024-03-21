Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) PT Raised to C$1.50 at TD Securities

Logan Energy (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 85.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Logan Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Logan Energy from C$1.90 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Logan Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$1.59.

Logan Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LGN opened at C$0.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.90. Logan Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.73 and a 12 month high of C$1.24.

Logan Energy (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$28.65 million during the quarter.

Logan Energy Company Profile

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

