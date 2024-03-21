Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFCGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Logan Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Shares of LRFC opened at $22.50 on Thursday. Logan Ridge Finance has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $23.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Logan Ridge Finance by 550.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Logan Ridge Finance by 303.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance in the first quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Logan Ridge Finance by 16.7% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 21,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market and middle market, equity co-investment in sponsored companies.

