Loop Capital Boosts DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $220.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $150.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $205.95.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $219.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $222.92.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt purchased 40,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

