Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Earns Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $561.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.07.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $469.05 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $296.45 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $441.63.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,692,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,955,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,119 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $888,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

