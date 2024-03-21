Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Stock Holdings Cut by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 551,621 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LUMN. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 115.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $2.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 70.74%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Fowler purchased 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $56,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 216,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,783.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James Fowler purchased 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $56,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 216,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,783.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director T Michael Glenn bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 272,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,867.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 113,500 shares of company stock worth $174,780 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

