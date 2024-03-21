M.P. Evans Group PLC (MPE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 25th

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 32.50 ($0.41) per share on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from M.P. Evans Group’s previous dividend of $12.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
M.P. Evans Group Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of MPE stock opened at GBX 750 ($9.55) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 755.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 743.29. M.P. Evans Group has a 52-week low of GBX 652 ($8.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 920 ($11.71). The firm has a market capitalization of £399.15 million, a PE ratio of 1,168.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.30.
About M.P. Evans Group
