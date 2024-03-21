MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd.
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund stock opened at $12.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.44. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $14.89.
In related news, Director Jacques P. Perold purchased 2,000 shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $27,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund news, Director Jacques P. Perold acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $27,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,258. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.04 per share, with a total value of $165,321.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,412,753 shares in the company, valued at $70,582,299.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 55,981 shares of company stock worth $718,669 in the last three months.
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.
