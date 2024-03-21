MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund stock opened at $12.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.44. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $14.89.

Get MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jacques P. Perold purchased 2,000 shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $27,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund news, Director Jacques P. Perold acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $27,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,258. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.04 per share, with a total value of $165,321.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,412,753 shares in the company, valued at $70,582,299.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 55,981 shares of company stock worth $718,669 in the last three months.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund

About MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEGI. Mariner LLC boosted its position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.