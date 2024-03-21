Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Hits New 52-Week High at $195.35

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $195.35 and last traded at $195.00, with a volume of 219380 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $193.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.33.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $71.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

