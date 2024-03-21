Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Hits New 52-Week High at $195.35

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $195.35 and last traded at $195.00, with a volume of 219380 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $193.48.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.33.
View Our Latest Analysis on MPC
Marathon Petroleum Price Performance
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.
Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum
In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.
About Marathon Petroleum
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Marathon Petroleum
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 Industrial Stocks Leading the Way in This ETF Breakout
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Nio Stock Price Is On Track for Penny-Stock Status
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.