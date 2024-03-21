Mark D. Papermaster Sells 16,200 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $179.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.50. The stock has a market cap of $287.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.02 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after buying an additional 118,090 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,085,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,460,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $150,169,000 after buying an additional 86,571 shares during the period. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,217,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 481,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,503,000 after purchasing an additional 114,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMD

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.