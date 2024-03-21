MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Down 6.3%

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.77. 48,448 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 118,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, December 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $573.38 million, a P/E ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. MarketWise’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in MarketWise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MarketWise by 1,238.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

