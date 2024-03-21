Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Acquires 3,550 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.11 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.07.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

