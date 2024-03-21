Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.72 and its 200 day moving average is $40.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.10.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

