Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Has $5.11 Million Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA cut its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage comprises 2.7% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 13,541 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 489,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,206,000 after purchasing an additional 49,220 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

MNST stock opened at $60.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.31. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $38,584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

