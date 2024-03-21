Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Lowers Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,851 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 3.7% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,162 shares of company stock valued at $26,276,030. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Adobe from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

ADBE opened at $519.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $582.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $573.44. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $331.89 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a market capitalization of $234.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

