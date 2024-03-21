Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Makes New $5.92 Million Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,000. Fiserv makes up about 3.1% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FI. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 25.2% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $767,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 881.0% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,206,000 after buying an additional 65,534 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,188,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,227,000 after buying an additional 443,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 60.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,531,000 after acquiring an additional 67,492 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.04.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,477,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,477,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,600.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 213,721 shares of company stock valued at $28,778,157. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv stock opened at $155.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.97. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $155.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

