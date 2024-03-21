Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Raises Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 2.5% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock opened at $580.33 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $603.82. The company has a market capitalization of $221.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $560.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $518.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 10.10%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $670.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.00.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total value of $5,979,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total value of $5,979,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,039,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,547 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.62, for a total transaction of $3,054,289.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,608 shares in the company, valued at $24,011,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

