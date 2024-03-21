Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Reduces Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lessened its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Fortive makes up about 2.3% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTV opened at $85.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.81. The firm has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $62.70 and a one year high of $86.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $739,036.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,743.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fortive news, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,676,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $739,036.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,743.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,937 shares of company stock valued at $5,475,122 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

