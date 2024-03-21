Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Sells 200 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,627 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $352,508. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $92.60 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.37.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

