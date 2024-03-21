Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Sells 929 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA cut its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Linde accounts for about 3.8% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Linde by 36.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Linde by 15.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $6,682,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,695.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIN opened at $466.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $337.95 and a 1 year high of $477.71. The company has a market capitalization of $224.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $430.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.33.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 44.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Linde from $434.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.79.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

