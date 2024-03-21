Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Trims Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA cut its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Crown makes up about 2.8% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Crown were worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Crown by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,889,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,032,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836,470 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Crown by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,019,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,506,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Crown by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,709,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Crown by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,213,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,886,000 after purchasing an additional 654,082 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CCK opened at $77.32 on Thursday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.61 and a 12 month high of $96.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.19). Crown had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Crown’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.60%.

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,238,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CCK shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $93.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.21.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

