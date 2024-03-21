Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Trims Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lowered its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for 3.0% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,467 shares of company stock valued at $22,299,114. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $3,578.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,569.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,296.75. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,456.93 and a 52 week high of $3,918.00. The company has a market cap of $122.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $24.74 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,697.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Booking

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

